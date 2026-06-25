White House Seeks Congressional Approval for Major Funding Initiatives

The White House has requested Congress to approve a $1 billion fund for Delphi worker pensions, cut during GM's 2009 bankruptcy. An additional $500 million is sought for Washington construction projects and $1 billion to revamp New York's Penn Station. Also, FAA funding reallocation is requested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 02:28 IST
White House Seeks Congressional Approval for Major Funding Initiatives
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In a bid to address several high-priority projects, the White House has called on Congress to authorize significant funding allocations on Wednesday. This includes a notable $1 billion aimed at restoring pensions for workers at Delphi, a former General Motors auto parts unit, who were affected by cuts during GM's financial restructuring in 2009.

Additional requests include $500 million to bolster ongoing construction projects in Washington D.C., as well as a substantial $1 billion investment to assist in reconstructing New York's iconic Penn Station. These initiatives underscore a focused effort on infrastructure and workers' welfare.

Moreover, the White House is seeking legislative approval for the Federal Aviation Administration to reallocate funds within its $12.5 billion air traffic control modernization program. The aim is to support any new air traffic reform plans, reflecting a broader strategy to modernize critical national infrastructures.

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