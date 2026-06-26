AI Shares Drag Down China Stocks to Record Lows
China's stock market experienced significant losses on Friday, driven largely by declines in AI-related shares. This marked the largest daily loss in three months. Concurrently, Hong Kong shares also declined, reaching a new one-year low.
China's stock market suffered considerable losses on Friday, influenced primarily by falling AI-related shares. The drop set the index on course for its most substantial daily decline in three months.
In tandem, Hong Kong's stock market also experienced a downturn, hitting a fresh one-year low amid growing economic uncertainties.
Market analysts suggest that the volatility in AI stocks contributed significantly to the broader stock market decline seen across the region.