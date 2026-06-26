AI Shares Drag Down China Stocks to Record Lows

China's stock market experienced significant losses on Friday, driven largely by declines in AI-related shares. This marked the largest daily loss in three months. Concurrently, Hong Kong shares also declined, reaching a new one-year low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Stocks Tumbled On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 09:55 IST
AI Shares Drag Down China Stocks to Record Lows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market suffered considerable losses on Friday, influenced primarily by falling AI-related shares. The drop set the index on course for its most substantial daily decline in three months.

In tandem, Hong Kong's stock market also experienced a downturn, hitting a fresh one-year low amid growing economic uncertainties.

Market analysts suggest that the volatility in AI stocks contributed significantly to the broader stock market decline seen across the region.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026