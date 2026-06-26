Global Stocks Surge Amid Chipmaker Optimism and Dollar Dynamics
Global stock markets experienced an upswing led by strong earnings from chipmakers such as Micron and Qualcomm. Despite gains, investor caution lingers over AI valuation concerns and anticipated interest rate hikes. Oil prices rose slightly, while currency dynamics saw the dollar near its yearly peak with the yen showing potential for intervention.
Global stock markets climbed on Thursday, driven by robust earnings from chipmakers, which lifted the investor sentiment. However, the dollar remained near a one-year high as investors watched closely the stretched valuations. Industrial, healthcare, and material stocks led the S&P 500 and Dow's rise on Wall Street.
Chipmaker Micron advanced 10% following a promising forecast, while Qualcomm's shares gained 4% on expectations of $15 billion annual sales from its data center business by 2029. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite fell as trading in major technology stocks like Apple, which slid 5.3%, remained volatile.
Concerns over AI-related valuations and potential interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve added pressure, leading to mixed market performances. In Europe, the STOXX 600 rose, with MSCI's global stock gauge also seeing an uptick. Simultaneously, U.S. inflation rates impacted by Middle East conflicts influenced yield adjustments, while oil prices edged up.
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