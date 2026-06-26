China's 15th Five-Year Plan: Pioneering Innovation and Global Expansion

During the World Economic Forum's 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, experts highlighted China's forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan as a blueprint for innovation and modernization. The plan, covering 2026 to 2030, aims to boost domestic consumption, upgrade industries, embrace green energy, and foster increased global partnership.

Guo Lanfeng, President of the China Society of Economic Reform, affirmed the country's commitment to high-quality economic growth fueled by reform and innovation. He emphasized the necessity of strengthening the economic foundation to counter demographic shifts and complex global dynamics.

Adam Tooze, Director of the European Institute at Columbia University, noted the unprecedented global scrutiny on China's current five-year planning. He highlighted the evolved strategic governance these plans embody, shaping industrial progress and export strength globally.

Yuen Yuen Ang of Johns Hopkins University remarked on China's pivot from investment-led growth to a model prioritizing high-quality development. This focus includes fostering innovation, job creation, commercial viability, and enhancing domestic consumption.

Guo underscored the importance of improving employment quality, social security, and household incomes to drive consumer spending. He stressed that ensuring people have adequate financial means is paramount to elevating consumption.

Wu Zuyu, Chairman of HiTHIUM, discussed the evolution of the green energy sector from policy-driven to market-driven, with solar, wind, and energy storage technologies becoming increasingly competitive. This transition is expected to bolster energy security.

Wu also highlighted the need for companies to leverage their competitive edge abroad through local operations and international collaboration, emphasizing that cooperation is vital for successful global expansion. (ANI)