Dollar's Dance: Rate Hike Expectations Shape Global Currency Markets

The Dollar Was A Touch Softer Against Other Major Currencies On Friday As Fresh Economic Data And Federal Reserve Comments Led Markets To Pare Ratehike Bets

The dollar experienced a slight dip against major currencies on Friday. This occurred as new economic data and Federal Reserve commentary led markets to reconsider the likelihood of further rate hikes, providing some relief for the yen, which had been trading in a zone prone to central bank intervention.

Despite this softening, the dollar was still set to end the week on a high note, having achieved gains of nearly 2.5%—its best monthly performance since July 2025. Thursday's inflation data met economists' expectations, reducing immediate rate-hike predictions but not enough to disrupt the dollar's upward momentum.

Interest rate expectations once again took center stage in global currency markets. A strong U.S. economy and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve have buoyed the dollar, with markets fully pricing a quarter-point rate increase by year's end.