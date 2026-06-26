Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Apple Price Hikes and Straits Challenges
Global stock markets experienced a downturn, led by a drop in tech stocks after Apple announced price hikes, raising inflation concerns. The oil market also struggled despite reopening attempts at the Strait of Hormuz, and fluctuations in U.S. economic data further influenced the financial landscape.
Global markets experienced volatility on Friday as stock indexes slipped due to escalating inflation concerns after Apple's recent price hikes. The tech giant's decision to raise prices highlighted the mounting costs of memory and storage, affecting investor sentiment across multiple exchanges.
Oil prices also faced downward pressure, with futures dropping over 3%, approaching the lowest point in four months. Even as the Strait of Hormuz saw renewed shipping activity, the market continues to navigate broader supply challenges.
Currency markets saw significant movement as well, with the yen nearing its weakest point against the dollar in 40 years, reflecting global economic uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.
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