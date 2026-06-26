Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Apple Price Hikes and Straits Challenges

Global Stocks Slipped On Friday After Apple Price Hikes Fuelled Wider Concerns Over The Inflationary Impact Of Spending By Tech Giants

Global markets experienced volatility on Friday as stock indexes slipped due to escalating inflation concerns after Apple's recent price hikes. The tech giant's decision to raise prices highlighted the mounting costs of memory and storage, affecting investor sentiment across multiple exchanges.

Oil prices also faced downward pressure, with futures dropping over 3%, approaching the lowest point in four months. Even as the Strait of Hormuz saw renewed shipping activity, the market continues to navigate broader supply challenges.

Currency markets saw significant movement as well, with the yen nearing its weakest point against the dollar in 40 years, reflecting global economic uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.