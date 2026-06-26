Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Apple Price Hikes and Straits Challenges

Global stock markets experienced a downturn, led by a drop in tech stocks after Apple announced price hikes, raising inflation concerns. The oil market also struggled despite reopening attempts at the Strait of Hormuz, and fluctuations in U.S. economic data further influenced the financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Slipped On Friday After Apple Price Hikes Fuelled Wider Concerns Over The Inflationary Impact Of Spending By Tech Giants | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:36 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Apple Price Hikes and Straits Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced volatility on Friday as stock indexes slipped due to escalating inflation concerns after Apple's recent price hikes. The tech giant's decision to raise prices highlighted the mounting costs of memory and storage, affecting investor sentiment across multiple exchanges.

Oil prices also faced downward pressure, with futures dropping over 3%, approaching the lowest point in four months. Even as the Strait of Hormuz saw renewed shipping activity, the market continues to navigate broader supply challenges.

Currency markets saw significant movement as well, with the yen nearing its weakest point against the dollar in 40 years, reflecting global economic uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026