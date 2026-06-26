Ukraine Has Stepped Up Attacks On Russian Energy Facilities In Recent Months

In recent months, Ukraine has escalated its drone attacks on Russian energy facilities, aiming to weaken the country's infrastructure in a conflict that's now extended into its fifth year. These strategic strikes have notably intensified fuel shortages across Russia, with citizens facing climbing prices and extended queues at filling stations nationwide.

Significant targets include Russia's NORSI oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, which suspended its operations due to a recent attack, intensifying national shortages. Other major facilities like Orenburg, Moscow, and TANECO refineries have also faced disruptions, significantly affecting their sophisticated petroleum processing capabilities.

Beyond refineries, Ukraine's assaults have targeted essential ports and oil tankers, igniting fires in key locations like Novorossiysk, Temryuk, and Yaroslavl. These actions underscore a strategic effort to destabilize Russia's energy supply chain, further complicating an already tense geopolitical landscape.