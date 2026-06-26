Dollar Sees Mixed Fortunes Amid Rate Hike Bets and Shifting Currency Markets

The dollar weakened against key currencies, influenced by tempered Federal Reserve rate hike bets and falling oil prices, yet remained strong for the month. Economic data and monetary policies hint at future shifts, while the yen, euro, and sterling showed varying performances amid global economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Slipped Against Most Other Major Currencies On Friday As Federal Reserve Rate Hike Bets Were Tempered A Touch By The Latest Economic Data And Falling Oil Prices | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:38 IST
Dollar Sees Mixed Fortunes Amid Rate Hike Bets and Shifting Currency Markets
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The dollar weakened against major currencies on Friday as investors moderated their expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes. This shift was influenced by recent economic data and declining oil prices, aiding the yen's recovery from precarious levels.

Despite the day's dip, the dollar is set to close the week higher and is on track for its strongest monthly performance since July 2025. Inflation indicators met predictions, and a drop in oil prices prompted a mild easing of rate-hike expectations.

Traders, however, remain conscious of interest rate disparities across global economies. The Federal Reserve is still expected to proceed with its rate increase, driven by a robust U.S. economy, while the decline in energy costs has delayed similar actions by the European Central Bank.

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