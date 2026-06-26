Sterling's Resilience Amid Political Shifts
The British pound showed resilience this week, marking its best performance against the euro in over five weeks, amid political changes in the UK. Following Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister, the currency remained stable as Andy Burnham emerged as the leading candidate, pledging to uphold fiscal rules.
The British pound achieved a noteworthy milestone, closing the week with its strongest performance against the euro in over five weeks, even as the UK navigates political upheaval.
The sterling rose approximately 0.2% against the dollar, reaching $1.3219, and increased by about 0.5% against the euro. The currency's stability comes despite uncertainty following Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister.
Analysts attribute this steadiness to signs of a smooth leadership transition in the UK and assurances from Andy Burnham, the leading candidate to succeed Starmer, that fiscal rules will be respected, maintaining market confidence.