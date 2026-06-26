Sterling's Resilience Amid Political Shifts

Britains Pound Was A Touch Firmer Against A Broadly Softer Dollar On Friday And Was Set To End A Week That Saw Keir Starmer Resign As Uk Prime Minister With Its Best Weekly Showing Against The Euro In Over Five Weeks Sterling Rose Around To As The Dollar Edged Down Against All Major Currencies After A Strong Performance This Week It Was Little Changed At Around Pence Per Euro

The British pound achieved a noteworthy milestone, closing the week with its strongest performance against the euro in over five weeks, even as the UK navigates political upheaval.

The sterling rose approximately 0.2% against the dollar, reaching $1.3219, and increased by about 0.5% against the euro. The currency's stability comes despite uncertainty following Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister.

Analysts attribute this steadiness to signs of a smooth leadership transition in the UK and assurances from Andy Burnham, the leading candidate to succeed Starmer, that fiscal rules will be respected, maintaining market confidence.