Nagpur Airport Expansion Set to Boost Central India’s Economy

The modernization and expansion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur is expected to reshape Central India's economic landscape by improving connectivity, attracting fresh investments and creating new employment opportunities, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said during the formal handover of the airport to GMR Group under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The event was attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ramtek MP Shyamkumar Barve, Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel and MLA Maya Ivnate. The ceremony marked the beginning of a new phase in the airport's development, with the private operator set to undertake long-term infrastructure expansion and modernization.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari described Nagpur as one of India's most strategically located cities because of its position at the geographical centre of the country. He said the city has steadily developed into an important destination for trade, logistics, manufacturing and commerce, while its growing multimodal transport network has strengthened its role in connecting different parts of India. He added that the airport's expansion would further support this momentum and help position Nagpur as a major economic hub for Central India.

The Union Minister said an upgraded international airport would contribute to the growth of several sectors across the Vidarbha region, including tourism, mining, agriculture and export-oriented industries. Better aviation infrastructure would allow faster movement of both passengers and cargo, making it easier for businesses to access domestic and international markets while encouraging new commercial activity across the region.

Gadkari also called on the Ministry of Civil Aviation to introduce direct international flights from Nagpur to destinations such as Singapore and Dubai. According to him, these routes would improve business connectivity, strengthen trade relations, increase tourist arrivals and attract greater investment by providing seamless access between Nagpur and key global commercial centres.

He stressed that airports should also serve as platforms to promote regional identity and local businesses. Gadkari suggested that products closely associated with Nagpur, including its well-known Orange Barfi and other local specialties, should be showcased at the airport. Such initiatives, he said, would provide greater exposure to local entrepreneurs while introducing visitors to the cultural heritage of the Vidarbha region.

During the ceremony, Gadkari, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly unveiled the new logo of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The new identity represents the airport's next stage of development as it prepares for large-scale infrastructure upgrades.

The expansion plans include the development of modern cargo handling facilities, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure and upgraded passenger amenities. These projects are expected to support the creation of an airport-led economic ecosystem by attracting aviation-related businesses, strengthening logistics operations and encouraging industrial growth around the airport.

Gadkari expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu for supporting infrastructure projects that are improving connectivity across the country. He said investments in modern transport infrastructure are playing an important role in accelerating economic development while improving the quality of life for citizens through better mobility and stronger regional integration.

The transfer of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport to GMR Group under the PPP model is expected to pave the way for phased expansion over the coming years. The project aims to significantly increase passenger and cargo handling capacity, generate employment opportunities, attract private investment and strengthen Nagpur's position as a leading logistics, industrial and aviation hub serving Central India.