Spain's Firm Stance on Crypto Licenses
Spain's financial regulator is taking a strict approach by not allowing extensions or waivers to cryptocurrency firms that haven't secured licenses under the EU's MiCA regulations. This could impact major platforms like Binance, which currently lack the necessary approvals.
Spain's market watchdog is adopting a firm approach, refusing any extensions or waivers for cryptocurrency firms that fail to obtain the required licenses under the European Union's MiCA framework.
Speaking on Friday, chair Carlos San Basilio affirmed the regulator's stance, particularly concerning major platforms such as Binance, which have yet to secure necessary licenses.
This move signals a stringent compliance expectation for crypto firms, reinforcing the seriousness of adhering to new regulatory standards.