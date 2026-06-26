Strait of Hormuz: Fertiliser Trade Resumes Amid Caution
Fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are gradually recovering following an interim U.S.-Iran conflict resolution deal. Although the shipments provide market relief, trade isn't back to pre-war levels, with many constraints like vessel backlogs and war-related repairs still affecting the supply chain.
In a significant development, fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have started to rebound following an interim deal aimed at ending the Iran war. The recent data indicates a considerable surge in the movement of crucial agricultural inputs, though experts caution that it may take time to reach pre-conflict levels fully.
Prior to the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, the strait was a critical passageway for nearly one-third of the global urea trade and almost half of the seaborne sulphur shipments. However, the conflict severely reduced traffic, causing a sharp spike in fertiliser prices and raising global food crisis concerns.
Despite the newfound progress, many challenges remain that hinder a return to normalcy. War-related obstacles, such as de-mining operations and clearing vessel backlogs, still loom large. Additionally, repairs to affected production facilities are needed to ensure the supply chain's resilience.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Surge as Iran Reasserts Control over Strait of Hormuz
-
Tehran Hits Back at US-GCC Call for Nuclear Programme Restrictions
-
Oman's Nautical Lifeline: Humanitarian Maritime Corridor in Hormuz
-
UAE Alerts Residents Amidst Missile Threat Concerns
-
Tehran's Strategic Control: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma