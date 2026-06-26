Strait of Hormuz: Fertiliser Trade Resumes Amid Caution

Fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are gradually recovering following an interim U.S.-Iran conflict resolution deal. Although the shipments provide market relief, trade isn't back to pre-war levels, with many constraints like vessel backlogs and war-related repairs still affecting the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fertiliser Shipments Through The Strait Of Hormuz Have Begun Picking Up Following An Interim Deal To End The Iran War | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:52 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Fertiliser Trade Resumes Amid Caution
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In a significant development, fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have started to rebound following an interim deal aimed at ending the Iran war. The recent data indicates a considerable surge in the movement of crucial agricultural inputs, though experts caution that it may take time to reach pre-conflict levels fully.

Prior to the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, the strait was a critical passageway for nearly one-third of the global urea trade and almost half of the seaborne sulphur shipments. However, the conflict severely reduced traffic, causing a sharp spike in fertiliser prices and raising global food crisis concerns.

Despite the newfound progress, many challenges remain that hinder a return to normalcy. War-related obstacles, such as de-mining operations and clearing vessel backlogs, still loom large. Additionally, repairs to affected production facilities are needed to ensure the supply chain's resilience.

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