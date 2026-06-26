Chip Sector Downturn Hits Wall Street Indices

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a decline as chipmakers faced selling pressure after a successful quarter. Concerns over high valuations and extensive AI expenditures by companies prompted investors to question the sustainability of the rally, leading to a dip in major indices including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Fell On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:02 IST
Chip Sector Downturn Hits Wall Street Indices
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Wall Street's primary indices experienced a downturn on Friday, driven by a resurgence in selling pressure on chipmakers despite their exceptional performance earlier in the quarter.

Investors are increasingly concerned about the high valuations attributed to these companies and the potential fallout from the substantial AI investments being made.

This shift in sentiment caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall by 116.9 points to 51,803.77, the S&P 500 to decrease by 44.7 points to 7,312.74, and the Nasdaq Composite to drop by 253.2 points to 25,105.414 shortly after the market's opening bell.

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