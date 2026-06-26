Volatile Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street's Rollercoaster Week

Futures Tied To The Techheavy Nasdaq Led Wall Street Losses On Friday As Chip Stocks Came Under Renewed Pressure

On Friday, Wall Street faced declines led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq as renewed pressures on chip stocks highlighted a tumultuous week. Concerns about AI-driven valuations and data-center investments have marred investor confidence, resulting in fluctuating sentiment around technology stocks.

This week, even strong quarterly forecasts from memory chipmaker Micron couldn’t stave off the pressure, as tech giants like Intel, AMD, and Nvidia saw their stock prices fall. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a brief dip after raising product prices due to increasing chip costs. Amidst these shifts, Tesla and Alphabet edged lower, while Amazon and Microsoft saw gains.

As the public listing of OpenAI might delay, it intensified caution in the tech market. The S&P 500 remained steady overall; however, declining Big Tech values were countered by gains in other sectors. Investors remain cautious with fluctuating interest rates as key economic reports are anticipated in the coming days.