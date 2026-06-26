Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns and Rate Hike Fears

Tech stocks, including major chipmakers and Apple, faced significant declines due to investor concerns over high valuations and potential inflation impacts from price hikes and interest rate increases. Market volatility intensified as economic data hinted at persistent inflation and possible Fed rate hikes, causing shifts in investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp And The Nasdaq Were On Pace For Steep Weekly Losses As Chipmakers Came Under Renewed Selling Pressure On Friday After A Stellar Run This Quarter | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:20 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns and Rate Hike Fears
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In a week marked by heightened market volatility, tech stocks faced substantial pressure as investors expressed concerns over high valuations and the inflationary impact of corporate spending. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track for notable weekly losses, fueled by renewed selling in the semiconductor sector.

Chipmaker stocks, particularly Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Nvidia, saw declines, despite robust earnings reports. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index experienced a downturn, while Apple's decision to raise prices for iPads and MacBooks added to inflation worries.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indices showed notable losses in early trading. Amid reports of potential interest rate hikes, investors gravitated towards sectors positioned for growth as the market reacted to shifting economic data and geopolitical developments.

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