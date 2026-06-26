South Africa Secures $14 Billion Afreximbank Funding Deal

South Africa has secured access to a US$14 billion Country Programme through the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a move expected to strengthen industrialisation, expand development finance and support businesses looking to grow across African markets. The funding programme follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and Afreximbank during Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau's working visit to Egypt.

The agreement marks an important milestone after South Africa became a full sovereign Class A shareholder in Afreximbank in April 2026. Officials believe the partnership will provide the financial tools needed to accelerate economic transformation while helping businesses take advantage of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Multi-Billion Dollar Programme to Support Industry

The newly announced Country Programme is designed to provide South African businesses, State-owned enterprises and financial institutions with access to a broad range of financial products. These include trade and industrial finance, project funding, transformation finance, advisory services and risk mitigation instruments aimed at supporting large-scale investment and business expansion. Minister Parks Tau led a delegation of senior officials from the dtic and its agencies to Al Alamein in Egypt, where they held strategic discussions with Afreximbank President and senior executives before signing the agreement.

According to Tau, the programme has been developed to support South Africa's long-term economic priorities by improving access to funding for sectors that are central to industrial growth and export development. He said stronger financial support would help local businesses expand production, improve competitiveness and attract new investment into key industries. The initiative is also expected to strengthen South Africa's ability to participate more actively in regional trade by providing businesses with the resources needed to expand into markets across the African continent.

Funding Targets Key Growth Sectors

The Country Programme has been structured around several strategic sectors identified as essential for South Africa's industrial development. Funding will support industries including manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, energy, infrastructure development, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks. The programme also places significant emphasis on promoting intra-African trade and helping South African companies benefit from the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area. By improving access to finance, the initiative is expected to encourage businesses to establish stronger commercial links with neighbouring countries while supporting the growth of regional value chains.

Minister Tau said the partnership extends beyond financial assistance, describing it as a strategic industrial and trade collaboration that aligns with South Africa's broader economic transformation agenda. He noted that the programme will contribute to the country's efforts to become a global leader in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and critical minerals, both of which are expected to play an increasingly important role in future economic growth. The funding package also includes advisory support and catalytic interventions designed to encourage private investment while reducing financial risks associated with large industrial and infrastructure projects.

Partnership Strengthens Regional Economic Integration

Headquartered in Egypt, Afreximbank was established to promote and expand both intra-African and international trade by providing financial solutions that support businesses and governments across the continent. South Africa's decision to become a full sovereign shareholder earlier this year has opened the door for deeper collaboration and greater access to the bank's financing programmes.

Minister Tau said the Country Programme will help advance several national priorities, including export development, industrialisation, investment promotion and structural economic transformation. He added that the initiative will also contribute to redistributing economic opportunities through more inclusive industrial development while strengthening African value chains.

Another important objective of the programme is to deepen South Africa's integration into the African Continental Free Trade Area by supporting trade infrastructure and improving regional connectivity. Officials believe stronger financial backing for businesses operating across borders will encourage greater investment, create employment opportunities and enhance Africa's overall economic resilience.

The agreement reflects South Africa's commitment to using regional partnerships to unlock long-term growth and position the country as a leading industrial and trading hub on the continent. By combining development finance with strategic investment priorities, the government expects the partnership with Afreximbank to support sustainable industrial expansion while helping South African businesses compete more effectively in African and global markets.