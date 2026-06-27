Fragile Ceasefire and Depleted Oil Reserves: Global Economic Risks Ahead
Strategic oil releases have helped mitigate the rise in oil prices due to the Middle East conflict. However, IMF's chief economist warns of significant risks if the US-Iran ceasefire fails. With reserves dwindled, countries face limited response options. Global trade dynamics are shifting post-Trump's tariffs.
The release of strategic petroleum reserves successfully staved off a sharp increase in oil prices amidst ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, observed IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas on Friday. However, the global economy faces potential downturns should the delicate US-Iran ceasefire unravel.
Countries now have limited reserves to counteract possible surges in oil prices if tensions reignite, warned Gourinchas just before departing from his IMF role to return to academia. The global economic environment remains volatile, influenced by shifting geopolitical landscapes and dwindling oil stocks.
A transitional phase in global trade is evident as nations deepened ties excluding the US, a move accelerated by former US President Trump’s trade policies, according to Gourinchas. While tariffs offered limited short-term leverage, new trade partnerships emerged, potentially outmoding tariffs in the dynamic global market.
ALSO READ
-
Dollar Falters Despite Strong Week Amid Cooling Rate Hike Bets
-
Dollar Drops Amid Cooling Oil Prices and Inflation Data
-
Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Iran Clash over Strait of Hormuz
-
U.S. Trade Deficit Soars Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Boom
-
Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Oil Price Falls and Inflation Ease