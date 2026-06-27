Dollar Falters Despite Strong Week Amid Cooling Rate Hike Bets

The Dollar Fell For A Second Straight Session On Friday As Recent Economic Data And A Drop In Oil Prices Slightly Cooled Expectations For Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar fell for the second straight session on Friday, driven by tempered expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes and falling oil prices. This comes despite the greenback's robust performance over the week, riding on strong inflation data and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance under new chairman Kevin Warsh.

Data released on Thursday showed a key measure of U.S. inflation aligned with economists' predictions, slightly dampening rate hike expectations. Nonetheless, the dollar remained on track for its strongest monthly performance since July, having reached a 13-month high earlier in the week as it kicked off with consecutive days of gains.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped notably, contributing to the dollar's retreat. The market anticipates a 25-basis-point rate increase from the Fed this year. As inflation remains a concern, Federal Reserve officials continue to push for measures to control it, though the year might see moderation in pressure.