Europe Sizzles: Unprecedented Heatwave Grips the Continent

Germans Braced For Sweltering Conditions On Saturday As A Heatwave Linked To Dozens Of Deaths In Western Europe Was Forecast To Move East And Bring Temperatures Approaching Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit To Germany And Poland Britain

Europe is grappling with a severe heatwave as temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius sweep through Germany and Poland, after causing chaos across Western Europe. Record-breaking temperatures recorded in France, Britain, and Switzerland have disrupted daily life and claimed dozens of lives.

German meteorologists warn of conditions worsening over the weekend, with the Ironman European Championship in Frankfurt altering its courses to accommodate the heat. Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national rail operator, has allowed travel ticket cancellations due to the extreme weather, which poses risks to infrastructure.

Scientists attribute the heatwave to manmade climate change, marking an increase in night-time temperatures. This phenomenon, known as an Omega block, traps hot air over regions. Europe's buildings and public services are under stress, as the heatwave is expected to shift eastward by month's end.