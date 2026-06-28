Saudi Arabias World Cup Exit Has Brought Renewed Scrutiny To One Of The Boldest Decisions Made By Any Team Before The Tournament Replacing The Coach Who Secured Qualification Less Than Two Months Before The Finals The Saudi Football Federation Parted Company With Herve Renard In April Despite The Frenchman Having Guided Saudi Arabia Through Qualification

The Saudi Football Federation's decision to switch coaches just before the World Cup has come under intense scrutiny following the team's early exit from Group H. Herve Renard, who had previously secured the team's qualification for the tournament, was replaced by Georgios Donis in a bid to recover from a string of disappointing friendlies.

Despite this bold move, Saudi Arabia failed to secure a single victory, mustering only a draw against Uruguay and Cape Verde and suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spain. The early exit has cast doubt over Donis's leadership, with reports suggesting the federation might make another coaching change, eyeing former Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus as a potential candidate.

While the focus remains on the coaching strategy, broader concerns loom over the development of local talent amidst the Saudi Pro League's transformation into an international hub with high-profile foreign players. The influx of overseas talent has, according to former coach Roberto Mancini, limited the on-field opportunities for national players, putting the long-term prospects of the national team at risk.