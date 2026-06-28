Spain's Wing Woes: A Tough Night with Consequences

Spain May Have Left Guadalajara With A Win Over Uruguay And Top Spot In World Cup Group H

Spain emerged victorious against Uruguay with a 1-0 win in the World Cup, but the triumph was overshadowed by injuries to crucial players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino.

Coach Luis de la Fuente expressed concern over Pino's condition, initially fearing a broken collarbone, but tests later revealed a sprain, not a fracture.

This leaves Spain facing limited options on the wings, with several players grappling with injuries as the tournament heats up.