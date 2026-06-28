Spain's Wing Woes: A Tough Night with Consequences
Spain secured a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the World Cup, but faced setbacks with injuries to key players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino. Coach Luis de la Fuente expressed concerns about Pino's shoulder injury, though tests confirmed a sprain instead of a fracture. Spain's squad options on the wings are limited.
Spain emerged victorious against Uruguay with a 1-0 win in the World Cup, but the triumph was overshadowed by injuries to crucial players Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino.
Coach Luis de la Fuente expressed concern over Pino's condition, initially fearing a broken collarbone, but tests later revealed a sprain, not a fracture.
This leaves Spain facing limited options on the wings, with several players grappling with injuries as the tournament heats up.