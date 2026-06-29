Market Turbulence: Asia Oscillates Amid Middle East Peace Moves and Rate-Hike Speculations

Asian Stocks Wobbled On Monday After Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Renewed Hostilities That Had Cast A Shadow Over An Interim Peace Deal And Kept Oil Prices Supported

Asian stocks showed volatility on Monday, reflecting the geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States. The recent agreement to pause hostilities had bolstered oil prices and impacted market confidence, while investors grappled with developing rate hike scenarios.

The halt in Middle East conflicts follows a cycle of retaliatory strikes, sparking shifts in futures, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indicators showing slight growth. Asian markets experienced fluctuating pressures, as noted by South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei, both seeing downturns, leading to a 0.4% drop in the broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares.

AI-related companies faced scrutiny over heightened valuations, which, coupled with inflation concerns and rate hike wagers, have affected investor strategies. The evolving financial environment continues to challenge both defensive and cyclic equity positions amid strategic repositioning in global markets.