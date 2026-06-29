Market Turbulence: Asia Oscillates Amid Middle East Peace Moves and Rate-Hike Speculations
Asian stocks fluctuate following Iran-U.S. halt on renewed hostilities, supporting an interim peace deal and stabilizing oil prices. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rise, while Asian markets show mixed results. Investors handle AI valuation concerns amidst persistent inflation pressures that heighten rate hike expectations, affecting currency and commodity markets globally.
Asian stocks showed volatility on Monday, reflecting the geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States. The recent agreement to pause hostilities had bolstered oil prices and impacted market confidence, while investors grappled with developing rate hike scenarios.
The halt in Middle East conflicts follows a cycle of retaliatory strikes, sparking shifts in futures, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indicators showing slight growth. Asian markets experienced fluctuating pressures, as noted by South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei, both seeing downturns, leading to a 0.4% drop in the broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares.
AI-related companies faced scrutiny over heightened valuations, which, coupled with inflation concerns and rate hike wagers, have affected investor strategies. The evolving financial environment continues to challenge both defensive and cyclic equity positions amid strategic repositioning in global markets.