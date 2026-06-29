Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid Middle East Ceasefire Doubts
Asian stocks experienced volatility as hostilities between Iran and the U.S. paused, affecting interim peace. Oil prices rose due to uncertainty, while the dollar neared a one-year high. The market's lack of direction and fears over AI-related company valuations added to the choppiness in trading.
Asian stock markets experienced volatility on Monday after Iran and the United States agreed to pause hostilities, affecting a preliminary peace deal. Oil prices rose due to uncertainty, and the U.S. dollar hovered near its one-year high.
The ceasefire followed tit-for-tat strikes after an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.4% in early trading, while South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei retreated.
Uncertainties linger over the peace deal, with oil prices slightly up. Valuations in AI-related companies also impacted markets. Meanwhile, inflation pressures on the U.S. Federal Reserve remain high, increasing odds of an interest rate hike.
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