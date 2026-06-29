Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid Middle East Ceasefire Doubts

Asian Stocks Wobbled On Monday As Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Recent Hostilities That Had Cast A Shadow Over An Interim Peace Deal

Asian stock markets experienced volatility on Monday after Iran and the United States agreed to pause hostilities, affecting a preliminary peace deal. Oil prices rose due to uncertainty, and the U.S. dollar hovered near its one-year high.

The ceasefire followed tit-for-tat strikes after an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.4% in early trading, while South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei retreated.

Uncertainties linger over the peace deal, with oil prices slightly up. Valuations in AI-related companies also impacted markets. Meanwhile, inflation pressures on the U.S. Federal Reserve remain high, increasing odds of an interest rate hike.