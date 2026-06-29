Judicial Oversight: Routine Step or Legal Hurdle?

A US legal expert clarifies that Judge Garaufis's order asking the DOJ to justify dropping charges against the Adani Group is a routine step and not a significant legal challenge. The DOJ retains broad discretion, and experts anticipate a swift resolution as the court requires a formal response by July 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:08 IST
Judicial Oversight: Routine Step or Legal Hurdle?
Chris Man, Partner at the law firm Steptoe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey - In a move described as 'routine' by legal experts, Judge Nicholas Garaufis recently directed the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to justify its decision to drop charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani. This procedural step is part of standard judicial oversight, according to Chris Man, a partner at the law firm Steptoe. He pointed out that such a requirement does not signal a major legal hurdle, as the DOJ maintains significant discretion over prosecutorial decisions.

In an interview with ANI, Man highlighted that although a court's 'leave of court' requirement under federal rules must consider a prosecutor's motion to dismiss, judges generally honor the discretion of the executive branch. He remarked, "I'm not aware of any instance where a judge has refused a dismissal." Legal sources suggest the order might expedite the case resolution since the court has compelled the U.S. government to respond formally by July 2026.

The case involved a securities and wire fraud allegation against the Adani Group, which the DOJ chose to drop. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also settled civil allegations concerning solar energy project disclosures. The Adani Group contends that all transactions were legal and within the scope of English law, disputing the U.S. jurisdiction. Experts predict that the DOJ will meet the court's analytical requirements promptly, concluding the case within weeks.

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