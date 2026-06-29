India's Strategic Resilience in the Strait of Hormuz Crisis
During the US-Israel strike on Iran, India showcased resilience by ensuring uninterrupted energy supply, an achievement built on a decade of investments and strategic actions. From domestic production boosts to diplomatic leveraging, India managed to cushion national energy needs despite global disruptions.
In the wake of the February 28 US-Israel strike on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz's critical energy route faced disruptions. However, India emerged as a resilient player, managing its energy requirements adeptly through strategic foresight rooted in a decade of development in infrastructure and diplomatic relationships.
Sushma Rawat, a former ONGC director, emphasized India's robust oil and gas sector, pointing to its extensive refineries and global relations as shock absorbers during the crisis. Facing global shortages, India notably ramped up domestic LPG production, ensuring continuity of supply to its citizens.
India's government orchestrated a whole-of-government response, cushioning consumers from soaring costs while maintaining steady supply lines. While other nations resorted to rationing, India's comprehensive strategy ensured households continued to receive energy without noticeable disruption, highlighting diplomatic acumen and strategic resilience.
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