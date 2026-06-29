South Korea's Bold Leap in AI and Semiconductor Dominance

South Korea unveils a transformative strategy focusing on semiconductors and AI under President Lee Jae Myung's leadership, committing over $576 billion for global competitiveness. Centered around Samsung and SK Hynix, the plan aims to disperse economic growth beyond Seoul into the southwestern regions, meeting the growing demand for advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea On Monday Laid Out A Sweeping Industrial Strategy Centred On Semiconductors And Artificial Intelligence | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:13 IST
South Korea's Bold Leap in AI and Semiconductor Dominance
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South Korea on Monday introduced a daring industrial strategy focused on semiconductors and artificial intelligence. President Lee Jae Myung revealed an investment exceeding $576 billion in the chip industry to secure a leading position globally and stimulate balanced growth.

Leading companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix anchor this initiative, aligning with President Lee's commitment to reduce regional inequalities and reinvigorate areas beyond Seoul. Describing the move as a "great leap forward," the plan emphasizes semiconductors, AI, and data centers.

The strategy includes establishing major chip production hubs in southwestern regions like Gwangju and South Jeolla. However, industry experts caution about potential challenges in scaling necessary resources quickly in these new regions to accommodate growing AI demands.

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