Britain's Naval Renaissance: Common Combat Vessels on the Horizon

Britain Will Scrap Plans To Replace Its Ageing Destroyers And Will Instead Procure At Least Six Common Combat Vessels To Serve As Control Hubs For Uncrewed Systems

The British Ministry of Defence has decided to abandon its previous plans to replace its ageing Type 45 destroyers with next-generation Type 83 ships. Instead, it will procure six 'Common Combat Vessels' (CCVs), a move that underscores the country's strategic pivot towards drone warfare and hybrid naval capabilities.

According to Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, these hybrid ships, developed in collaboration with leading British innovators, will be British-built and support jobs nationwide. The CCVs are designed to coordinate uncrewed air, surface, and underwater systems, enhancing the Royal Navy's modern warfare capabilities.

The announcement came as the Defence Investment Plan was unveiled, outlining near-term priorities, including high-speed boats for commandos and advanced strike drones. Former Defence Minister John Healey's resignation highlighted initial disagreements, but the government's renewed commitment aims to ensure Britain's readiness for future conflicts.