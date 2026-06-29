Britain's Naval Renaissance: Common Combat Vessels on the Horizon

Britain's Ministry of Defence announced plans to acquire six Common Combat Vessels to replace ageing destroyers, emphasizing a shift towards hybrid and drone warfare. The vessels will serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems. The Defence Investment Plan is refocused on near-term priorities like advanced strike drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Will Scrap Plans To Replace Its Ageing Destroyers And Will Instead Procure At Least Six Common Combat Vessels To Serve As Control Hubs For Uncrewed Systems | Updated: 29-06-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 03:00 IST
Britain's Naval Renaissance: Common Combat Vessels on the Horizon
GeM, Common Service Centres

The British Ministry of Defence has decided to abandon its previous plans to replace its ageing Type 45 destroyers with next-generation Type 83 ships. Instead, it will procure six 'Common Combat Vessels' (CCVs), a move that underscores the country's strategic pivot towards drone warfare and hybrid naval capabilities.

According to Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, these hybrid ships, developed in collaboration with leading British innovators, will be British-built and support jobs nationwide. The CCVs are designed to coordinate uncrewed air, surface, and underwater systems, enhancing the Royal Navy's modern warfare capabilities.

The announcement came as the Defence Investment Plan was unveiled, outlining near-term priorities, including high-speed boats for commandos and advanced strike drones. Former Defence Minister John Healey's resignation highlighted initial disagreements, but the government's renewed commitment aims to ensure Britain's readiness for future conflicts.

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