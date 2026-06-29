India's Strategic Maneuver Through the Global Oil Crisis: A Customer-First Approach

Amid an unprecedented global oil crisis, India maintained stable fuel supplies via a multi-pronged strategy emphasizing a customer-first approach. Former HPCL Chairman, Mukesh Kumar Surana, highlighted India's diplomatic agility and strategic resources management to mitigate disruptions and ensure fuel availability despite international turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:14 IST
India's Strategic Maneuver Through the Global Oil Crisis: A Customer-First Approach
Mukesh Kumar Surana, former Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's adept handling of the global oil crisis has been lauded by Mukesh Kumar Surana, former Chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). By prioritizing consumers and employing a multi-faceted strategy, India was able to maintain stable fuel supplies despite massive disruptions impacting the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route. "India's approach was not only effective but strategic," Surana commented, in an interview with ANI.

The crisis posed significant challenges as India relies heavily on imports to meet 90% of its energy demands. With the Middle East being a primary supplier, the disruptions required a swift response. The Indian government redirected industrial resources to protect domestic consumption, emphasizing the protection of consumers in its policy decisions. Changes included redirecting propane and butane streams for LPG production and imposing supply curbs on industrial users.

In an effort to further secure the supply, India diversified its procurement to include other global sources, such as the US and African nations. Strategic partnerships, including with Russia, played a crucial role in maintaining the supply chain. Diplomatic negotiations allowed safe passage for vessels through critical routes, securing fuel for domestic consumers at controlled prices. Surana noted that deliberate fiscal measures, including excise duty cuts, shielded Indians from extreme price volatility internationally.

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