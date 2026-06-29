Iran and India: Renewed Ties in the Midst of Change

The Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Eid greeting, highlighting the significance of India-Iran relations. This is notable as Khamenei's first outreach after ascending amid leadership shifts in Tehran, post his predecessor's death during military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:38 IST
Iran and India: Renewed Ties in the Midst of Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm greetings on Eid al-Adha, emphasizing the vital importance of fortifying the decades-old friendship between Iran and India. Recognizing New Delhi's critical role in regional cooperation, he stressed the need for continued collaboration.

In a reciprocative gesture, Tehran's official communication resonated with goodwill, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and strategic ties binding both nations. Khamenei addressed a heartfelt message to PM Modi, expressing his profound appreciation and confidence in the ever-strengthening relationship based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Notably, this exchange marks Khamenei's initial direct communication with Modi since assuming office. Despite his absence from the public eye following reports of severe injuries during US military strikes, Khamenei's outreach reflects a significant diplomatic step. Amidst these shifts, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended an invitation to Modi for ceremonies following the passing of the former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was deceased in a US-Israeli airstrike.

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