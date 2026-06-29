Nigeria to Lead Mining Talks at African Mining Week 2026

Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Henry Alake, has confirmed that he will participate in African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 October in Cape Town, South Africa. His participation comes as Nigeria strengthens its influence in shaping Africa's mining sector through regional cooperation and policy reforms.

The announcement follows a meeting in Abuja between Minister Alake and the leadership of Energy Capital & Power, the organisers of African Mining Week. It also comes shortly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) Charter and Minister Alake was appointed the first Chairperson of the AMSG Ministerial Steering Committee.

Nigeria pushes continental cooperation and mining reforms

As Chairperson of the AMSG Ministerial Steering Committee, Alake is expected to promote stronger policy coordination among African mineral-producing nations. African Mining Week will provide a platform for governments, investors and industry leaders to discuss partnerships, investment opportunities and policies that strengthen Africa's role across global mineral value chains.

Nigeria is also advancing an ambitious domestic mining reform programme. The government is working to unlock an estimated US$750 billion in untapped mineral resources while targeting an increase in mining's contribution to the country's GDP to 10 percent. The country has identified 44 commercially viable mineral deposits and is focusing on exploration, geological mapping, local mineral processing and creating a more attractive investment climate. The government is also expanding cooperation with countries including South Africa and South Sudan to improve regional integration, cross-border infrastructure and industrial development.

High-level roundtable to focus on Africa's mining future

The major event at African Mining Week 2026 will be the AMSG Ministerial and CEO Roundtable. The gathering will bring together ministers, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, mining companies and strategic investors to discuss regional policy coordination, financing, infrastructure, value addition and public-private partnerships.

The discussions will also cover initiatives such as the proposed Africa Minerals and Metals Exchange (AMME), mineral tokenisation frameworks, geological intelligence programmes, regional market integration and innovative financing mechanisms designed to strengthen Africa's position in global critical mineral supply chains.

With global demand for critical minerals continuing to grow, Nigeria is positioning itself as a key player in building a more coordinated, investment-friendly and value-driven mining industry across the continent. African Mining Week 2026 is expected to serve as an important forum for shaping the next phase of Africa's mining governance and industrial transformation.