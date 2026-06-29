AI Leadership Summit 2026: Bridging Industry and Academia for Responsible AI

KLH Global Business School recently held the AI Leadership Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, marking a pivotal platform for discussions on the burgeoning landscape of Artificial Intelligence. Industry heavyweights from multinational corporations converged to explore AI governance and its applications across sectors like FinTech, InsurTech, and Retail Technology, organized with the IIT Kharagpur Alumni Association and Astravion AI.

The summit saw active participation from technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and academic figures, including representatives from renowned firms such as Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services, and Bank of America. Their collective insights illuminated the crucial role of AI governance in reshaping business landscapes, financial services, and digital innovations. Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, emphasized the transformative power of AI, advocating for technology-driven leadership.

Throughout the summit, the dialogue centered on the strategic importance of Responsible AI, with an emphasis on ethical implementation and industry-academia collaboration. By highlighting AI's integral role as an economic and educational catalyst, the event underscored the need for universities to adopt AI-focused, project-based curricula to prepare students for the evolving workforce. Engaging panel discussions promoted cross-industry collaboration and explored innovative AI applications, aiming to equip future professionals with necessary skills. The event culminated with an affirmation of deepening partnerships between academia and industry to foster research and innovation.