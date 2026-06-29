Upset at Wimbledon: Chwalinska's Slip Leads to Early Exit
French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska exited Wimbledon in the first round after injuring her ankle on match point against Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Despite a strong start, Chwalinska, who was seeded 20th, couldn't recover after her fall, losing the match in three sets.
Maja Chwalinska, who impressed with a runner-up finish at the French Open, faced a surprising early exit at Wimbledon. The Polish player bowed out in the opening round with a loss to Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew, suffering a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat.
Chwalinska, seeded 20th thanks to her exceptional performance at Roland Garros, seemed to have control over the match. She secured the first set and was one point away from victory while leading 5-2 and 40-30 in the second. However, a slip and awkward fall at the baseline injured her right ankle.
Despite continuing to play, Chwalinska's mobility was compromised, allowing Sawangkaew to level the match. The Polish player's challenge faded in the final set as her opponent, ranked 164th, maintained composure to achieve her first Grand Slam main draw win.
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