Upset at Wimbledon: Chwalinska's Slip Leads to Early Exit

French Open Runnerup Maja Chwalinska Crashed Out Of Wimbledon In The Opening Round Following A Loss To Thai Qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew On Monday After The Pole Fell And Hurt Herself While On Match Point Polands Chwalinska Was Handed A Wild Card For Wimbledon After Her Stellar Roland Garros Run

Maja Chwalinska, who impressed with a runner-up finish at the French Open, faced a surprising early exit at Wimbledon. The Polish player bowed out in the opening round with a loss to Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew, suffering a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat.

Chwalinska, seeded 20th thanks to her exceptional performance at Roland Garros, seemed to have control over the match. She secured the first set and was one point away from victory while leading 5-2 and 40-30 in the second. However, a slip and awkward fall at the baseline injured her right ankle.

Despite continuing to play, Chwalinska's mobility was compromised, allowing Sawangkaew to level the match. The Polish player's challenge faded in the final set as her opponent, ranked 164th, maintained composure to achieve her first Grand Slam main draw win.