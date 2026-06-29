New Zealand Stuns England with Dramatic Series Win

New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third test at Trent Bridge, securing a 2-1 series win. England's home series defeat was compounded by captain Ben Stokes' mid-match retirement. Crucial early wickets, key bowling performances, and fielding brilliance led to England's downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Recasts With Match Result By Neil Squires Nottingham | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:07 IST
New Zealand Stuns England with Dramatic Series Win

New Zealand clinched a 160-run victory over England in the third test at Trent Bridge, securing the series 2-1. England suffered their first home series loss since 2021, hampered by captain Ben Stokes' unexpected mid-match retirement announcement.

England's fragile hopes of a comeback were dashed in the morning session when two crucial wickets fell in rapid succession. Ben Stokes promoted himself to opener, leaving Emilio Gay out early. A sharp piece of fielding from Henry Nicholls further compounded England's woes.

Despite a brief resistance by Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson, England crumbled to 212 all out. New Zealand, overcoming injuries to key players, showcased bowling depth. Blair Tickner's exit due to concussion and Will O’Rourke's injury didn't hinder their triumph.

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