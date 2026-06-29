Wall Street Rises as Middle East Tensions Ease

Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Higher On Monday As Easing Tensions In The Middle East Lifted Sentiment Following Days Of Hostilities Between The Us And Iran The Dow Jones Industrial Average Rose Points

Wall Street's key indexes saw a positive opening on Monday as tensions in the Middle East showed signs of easing. This shift brought a wave of relief to investors after a period of mounting hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 119.0 points, or 0.23%, reaching 51,995.14 at the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 37.9 points, representing a 0.51% increase, reaching 7,391.88 in early trading.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a healthy rise, advancing by 204.5 points, or 0.81%, to 25,502.088. This uptick reflects a resurgence in market confidence amid geopolitical developments.