Project BRAHMANK Marks 16 Years of Building Strategic Roads in Arunachal

Project BRAHMANK of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 16th Raising Day on June 29 at Ranaghat in Arunachal Pradesh, marking fifteen years of dedicated work in strengthening strategic connectivity across one of India's most challenging border regions. Since becoming fully operational in December 2011, the project has played a key role in expanding road networks, constructing bridges and improving access for both the Armed Forces and remote communities spread across the state's rugged landscape.

The project is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic road infrastructure across the districts of Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi in Arunachal Pradesh, along with parts of Dhemaji district in neighbouring Assam. Over the years, it has helped improve mobility in areas where steep mountains, heavy rainfall and limited infrastructure often make construction and maintenance extremely demanding.

Strengthening Connectivity Across Difficult Terrain

Project BRAHMANK currently maintains and develops 811 kilometres of roads along with nearly 86 bridges, ranging from small culverts to large steel and arch bridges that connect isolated regions with the rest of the country. These transport links are critical for ensuring year-round movement of defence personnel, equipment and essential supplies while also improving everyday travel for people living in remote villages.

Among its notable engineering accomplishments are the 100-metre steel arch bridge over Siyom Nallah and the 165-metre pre-stressed concrete bridge over Simang Nallah on the Along-Yingkiong Road. These structures have improved connectivity across difficult river crossings while supporting faster and safer transportation in strategically important areas.

Constructing infrastructure in this part of Arunachal Pradesh requires engineers and workers to overcome constant challenges posed by unstable terrain, landslides, heavy monsoon rains and limited access to construction materials. Despite these conditions, the project has continued expanding road networks that serve both national security requirements and regional development.

Major Infrastructure Milestones in 2025-26

Project BRAHMANK recorded several important achievements during the 2025-26 financial year, reflecting its continued focus on strengthening border infrastructure. The project completed and inaugurated 13 bridges with a combined span of 390 metres across the Siang and Siyom Valleys, further improving transportation across rivers that often become difficult to cross during the rainy season.

In addition to bridge construction, the project completed blacktopping work on 61 kilometres of roads according to National Highways Development Level specifications. Upgraded road surfaces improve driving conditions, reduce travel time and provide more reliable access throughout the year, particularly in areas that experience frequent rainfall and challenging weather.

The project also developed new helipads to enhance connectivity in locations where road access remains limited or emergency transportation is required. These facilities strengthen the region's strategic infrastructure while improving logistical support during natural disasters, medical emergencies and defence operations. Each of these developments contributes to creating a stronger transportation network that supports both civilian needs and military preparedness in India's northeastern frontier.

Celebrating Service and Community Commitment

Sainik Sammelans, troop interaction sessions and Bada Khana and mess functions brought personnel together to recognise their service and strengthen bonds within the organisation. Raised on June 29, 2011, at Ranaghat in East Siang district, Project BRAHMANK became fully functional on December 3 of the same year. During the past fifteen years, its teams have worked under demanding field conditions to deliver infrastructure that supports national security while helping connect previously isolated villages with healthcare, education, markets and other essential services.

The project continues to play an important role in expanding strategic connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing border infrastructure and supporting socio-economic development in remote parts of the Northeast. Its work reflects the Border Roads Organisation's broader commitment to building resilient infrastructure in some of India's most challenging geographical regions while strengthening links between border communities and the rest of the country.