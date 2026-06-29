UAE Lifts Travel Ban: Citizens Can Visit Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates Will Allow Its Nationals To Travel To Lebanon Starting On Monday

The United Arab Emirates has announced the lifting of its travel ban to Lebanon, allowing its citizens to visit the country starting Monday, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

UAE nationals who plan to travel to Lebanon will be required to register through an official service platform operated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before their departure. This platform is part of the ministry’s emergency and support initiatives.

The travel ban, initially imposed on April 30, had restricted UAE citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, urging those already in these countries to leave amid escalating regional tensions.