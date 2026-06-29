Behind the Scenes of 'A Few Good Men': Kevin Pollak Spills Reiner's Secrets

Kevin Pollak shares insights from the set of 'A Few Good Men,' highlighting director Rob Reiner's fun-first approach and Jack Nicholson's antics to break Tom Cruise's serious demeanor. Pollak celebrates Reiner's wit and the set's light-hearted atmosphere, which led to the film's success as a courtroom drama classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:40 IST
Behind the Scenes of 'A Few Good Men': Kevin Pollak Spills Reiner's Secrets
Kevin Pollak (Photo/Instagram/ @kevinpollak123). Image Credit: ANI

More than three decades after 'A Few Good Men' became a cinema classic, actor Kevin Pollak reminisces about memorable behind-the-scenes moments. Speaking with People magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass,' the 68-year-old actor reflected on how director Rob Reiner influenced the film's atmosphere with his unique approach to filmmaking. Pollak also shared anecdotes involving Jack Nicholson’s playful interactions with Tom Cruise during key scenes.

Pollak emphasized the importance of enjoying the filmmaking process, a concept repeatedly instilled by Reiner during production. "Rob always stressed that if we weren't having fun, then there was no point in doing this," Pollak revealed to People. Despite the intense nature of the courtroom drama, the set was characterized by a relaxed and humorous atmosphere thanks to Reiner's directorial style.

One amusing memory for Pollak occurred while shooting exterior scenes in Washington, D.C., where Reiner humorously sidestepped a conversation with a passerby by claiming they were working on 'The Godfather.' This quick wit, Pollak noted, captured the jovial spirit that Reiner brought to the production, which involved stars like Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson. Nicholson, in particular, delighted in trying to distract Cruise during filming, including the iconic courtroom scene featuring the line, "I want the truth." Despite the antics, Cruise maintained his focus, to the amusement of all involved.

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