Suniel Shetty Revels in Success of 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Suniel Shetty expresses happiness over the positive audience reception of 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The actor highlights the joy of seeing families and children enjoy the film. Shetty also discusses camaraderie with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal which contributed to the film’s success and updates on ‘Hera Pheri’ sequel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:38 IST
Suniel Shetty Revels in Success of 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Actor Suniel Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Suniel Shetty is celebrating the enthusiastic reception of his latest movie, 'Welcome to the Jungle'. In a conversation with ANI, Shetty shared his delight at the laughter and appreciation the film has generated among audiences, noting the joy expressed by families and children who enjoyed viewing the film together.

Shetty discussed the positive feedback he has received, with many advising him to focus on quality work. He regards this phase as a kind of rebirth, relishing the chance to be part of a commercially successful film after a significant hiatus, which has garnered widespread applause since its theatrical release.

The actor credited his strong bond with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal as a crucial element contributing to the film’s on-screen chemistry. Shetty praised the film's director, Ahmed Khan, for his unwavering confidence in the project. He also hinted at anticipation for a sequel to 'Hera Pheri', expressing a desire for it to be successfully realized in the future.

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