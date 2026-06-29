Venezuela Earthquakes: Tragedy Strikes with Over 1,700 Fatalities
The death toll from last week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed above 1,700, according to top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez. Over 5,000 people sustained injuries and more than 15,000 were left homeless. Rodriguez provided these figures during his address on state television.
The devastating aftermath of last week's twin earthquakes in Venezuela has resulted in a grim toll exceeding 1,700 fatalities. This figure was officially reported by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.
During an address broadcast on state television, Rodriguez also revealed that more than 5,000 individuals were injured due to the natural disaster. Furthermore, the earthquakes have led to over 15,000 people becoming homeless, adding to the tragedy's extensive humanitarian impact.
The Venezuelan government is expected to face significant challenges in recovery efforts as the nation comes to terms with the scale of destruction caused by the seismic activities.
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