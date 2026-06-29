Global Excellence Celebrated at 10th World Book of Records Summit in UK

The 10th World Book of Records Summit in the UK Parliament celebrated global excellence, leadership, and international cooperation. The event brought together dignitaries from diverse fields, honoring Santosh Shukla for promoting cultural harmony. It emphasized strengthening global partnerships and inspiring future generations through excellence and humanitarian values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:48 IST
Global Excellence Celebrated at 10th World Book of Records Summit in UK
CEO Santosh Shukla was honored by Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Shri Goswami Ji at the 10th UK Parliament Summit of the World Book of Records. Image Credit: ANI

The 10th World Book of Records Summit successfully convened at the UK Parliament, drawing notable figures from across the globe to discuss leadership and international cooperation. This monumental event celebrated global excellence and humanitarian service, marking a significant milestone in the summit's international journey.

At this esteemed gathering, Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records, was honored for his remarkable contributions to fostering global excellence and cultural harmony. The accolade was bestowed jointly by prominent spiritual leaders HH Swami Suryananda, HDH Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri, and HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji. MP Gareth Bacon co-hosted alongside Shukla, with senior Labour leader Virendra Sharma presiding over the proceedings.

Distinguished guests such as Rakesh K. Shukla, Dr. Zora Singh, and others underscored the summit's gravitas, commending the World Book of Records for promoting excellence across borders. The event closed with a renewed dedication to advancing global partnerships and inspiring future generations through service, excellence, and international cooperation.

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