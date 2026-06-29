Sarvam Properties Partners for Luxurious Anemone Heights Project in Mumbai

Sarvam Properties, a prominent real estate advisory firm, has been appointed strategic sales partner for Anemone Heights, a luxury residential project by Anemone Homes LLP in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The project features spacious residences, premium amenities, and aims to attract affluent buyers seeking an elevated urban lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:23 IST
Sarvam Properties Partners for Luxurious Anemone Heights Project in Mumbai
Sarvam Properties Appointed Strategic Sales Partner for Anemone Heights, a Luxury Residential Development in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Sarvam Properties, a leading real estate advisory organization, has teamed up with Anemone Homes LLP as the strategic sales partner for their upscale residential project, 9 Anemone Heights, located in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. This collaboration aims to successfully position Anemone Heights as a sought-after luxury address in the city.

With construction underway, the G+18 tower offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences with luxuriously spacious designs and premium lifestyle amenities. The project boasts a comprehensive range of facilities, including a gymnasium, banquet hall, and open-air theatre, appealing to affluent buyers looking for an upgraded living experience.

Monty Joshi, Co-founder of Sarvam Properties, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the growing demand for luxury homes in Mumbai's vibrant real estate market. Deven Modi, Director of Anemone Homes LLP, emphasized the project’s ambition to deliver thoughtfully designed homes with world-class amenities, making it an appealing option for discerning buyers in Ghatkopar.

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