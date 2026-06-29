South Africa Prepares for Planned 30 June Protests

The South African government says it is fully prepared for the nationwide protests planned for 30 June, with law enforcement agencies placed on high alert to maintain public order and protect communities.

Speaking during a media briefing by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said Tuesday would remain a normal working day despite calls by some anti-immigration groups for demonstrations. She said the State is ready to protect both South African citizens and foreign nationals from intimidation, violence and any other form of abuse.

Government warns against vigilantism and illegal actions

Kubayi stressed that enforcing immigration laws is the responsibility of government authorities and not members of the public. She warned that no individual has the legal authority to demand identity documents or proof of nationality from others.

The Minister said authorities would take action against anyone involved in violence, vigilantism, xenophobia, hate speech or attempts to block access to hospitals, schools and other public services. She added that anyone found breaking the law during the demonstrations would face prosecution. Government also reiterated its commitment to addressing irregular migration while ensuring that all actions remain consistent with the Constitution and the rule of law.

Police strengthen security ahead of demonstrations

Security measures have been increased across the country in preparation for the protests. Intelligence-led operations are underway, while border security has been reinforced through additional roadblocks, checkpoints, surveillance technology and military support at key ports of entry.

According to government, police had registered 89 criminal cases related to public order and incitement by 21 June, compared with 53 cases recorded the previous week. A total of 164 people have been arrested on charges including incitement to violence and violations of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, with several cases already before the courts.

Kubayi also said government has engaged major social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation and online content encouraging violence linked to the planned demonstrations. She urged South Africans not to allow legitimate concerns about irregular migration to be exploited to promote violence, spread false information or undermine public safety.