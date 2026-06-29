Mpumalanga Premier Calls for Peace During Immigration Marches

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has called on organisers of planned demonstrations against illegal immigration to keep the marches peaceful, calm and within the law. The appeal comes ahead of nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June. Ndlovu said government does not support illegal immigration, but warned that no person has the right to intimidate others, demand identity documents, block public facilities or take the law into their own hands.

Authorities warn against searches and roadblocks

The Premier urged march organisers to make sure participants do not conduct search operations, target foreign nationals or set up roadblocks during the demonstrations. He also warned that blocking access to schools, clinics and hospitals would not be allowed. His comments followed an extended Executive Council meeting attended by provincial leaders, mayors, traditional and Khoisan leadership representatives, senior officials, municipal managers and police leadership. Last Thursday, Ndlovu and Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie met march organisers at the Nkangala District Council in Middelburg to discuss the planned action and the need for order.

Law enforcement to protect communities

Ndlovu said provincial institutions will work together through multi-disciplinary teams to respond to the concerns raised by marchers while ensuring that 30 June remains a normal working day. He said incitement, threats and intimidation against people going to work would not be tolerated.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi urged marchers not to carry weapons and asked marshals to cooperate with police on the ground. He also encouraged residents to report suspicious behaviour or illegal activities so law enforcement agencies can respond quickly. Police will be visible across the province to maintain public order, protect communities and ensure that people who are not taking part in the demonstrations can continue with their daily routines safely.