Eskom Marks 406 Days Without Load Shedding

Eskom has reached a major milestone by completing 406 consecutive days without load shedding, despite increased electricity demand during South Africa's winter season. The utility said the achievement reflects the continued success of its Generation Recovery Plan, which has improved the performance of power stations, reduced unplanned outages and strengthened the stability of the national electricity grid. According to Eskom, the stronger generation fleet has enabled it to meet electricity demand consistently while maintaining sufficient reserve capacity to respond to changing system conditions.

Power station performance continues to improve

The indicator of the utility's progress is the rise in its Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which has increased to 63.81% compared with 58.31% during the same period last year. Eskom said this also represents an improvement of 9.46%, or about 4.8 gigawatts, compared with three years ago. Between 19 and 25 June 2026, average unplanned outages fell to 11,259MW from 14,801MW recorded during the same period last year. The reduction of 3,543MW is roughly equal to the generating capacity of the Lethabo Power Station.

The utility's Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor also improved significantly, dropping to 23.63% from 30.86% a year earlier. Eskom said these improvements demonstrate greater reliability across its generation fleet and continued progress in restoring operational performance.

Lower diesel use cuts operating costs

Eskom said the improved performance has also reduced its reliance on expensive diesel-fired generation. Diesel spending for the current financial year stands at R746.41 million, compared with R4.72 billion during the same period last year. The utility said this represents an 84.19% reduction in diesel costs. The company also has around 1,550MW of generation available in cold reserve because of excess capacity, providing an additional buffer to maintain electricity supply when needed.

Eskom added that targeted improvements within its distribution network are supporting the Load Reduction Elimination Programme, helping restore reliable electricity supply in areas previously affected by load reduction. The utility said its Winter Outlook, released in April for the period from 1 April to 31 August 2026, continues to project that no load shedding will be required, provided the current operational performance is maintained.