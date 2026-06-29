Escalating Cross-Border Tensions: Airstrikes and Civilian Casualties

Pakistan conducted airstrikes on the Afghanistan border killing at least 28 civilians, as reported by UNAMA. Pakistani security claims targeting militants, alleging Afghan Taliban support. Afghan authorities report higher civilian casualties, promising retaliation. This exacerbates ongoing conflicts amid accusations and counter-claims between former allies, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Civilians Were Killed And Injured In Airstrikes Carried Out By Pakistan On Its Border With Afghanistan | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:38 IST
Escalating Cross-Border Tensions: Airstrikes and Civilian Casualties
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In a devastating escalation of cross-border tensions, Pakistan conducted airstrikes along its border with Afghanistan, resulting in at least 28 civilian deaths and 49 injuries, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). The attacks are reported to have targeted areas in Afghanistan believed by Pakistan to house militants.

Pakistan's security forces claimed they killed 29 militants during these operations, while Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of killing 38 civilians in the airstrikes. These hostilities threaten to worsen the intermittent conflict between the two nations, which had already experienced intense clashes earlier in February.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces reported the elimination of four Taliban fighters in ground offensives within its borders. This development comes amid accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan harbors militancy threats, an allegation denied by the Afghan Taliban. Both nations seem poised for further confrontation if tensions continue to flare.

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