India's Industrial Growth Faces Uncertain Future Amid Global Challenges

India's industrial output witnessed a five-month high growth of 5.1 per cent in May 2026, fueled by notable increases in manufacturing and electricity production. However, economists voice concerns about looming economic headwinds, including weak monsoon progress, El Nino effects, and global uncertainties, which could dampen future industrial activity.

Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist at Crisil Ltd, warned that ongoing cost pressures in manufacturing and construction sectors, compounded by geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions, may soften industrial production in the near term. Additionally, subpar monsoon rainfall stands to affect rural demand and GDP growth.

Rajani Sinha from CareEdge Ratings noted optimistic growth in key sectors, yet advised vigilance against potential risks like geopolitical uncertainty and inflation. With broad-based sectoral growth and government-backed infrastructure initiatives, experts highlight the need for careful navigation through uncertain economic conditions.