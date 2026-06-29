ABS Marine Services Sees Credit Rating Boost Amid Strong Financial Growth

In a significant development for ABS Marine Services Limited, the maritime juggernaut has been rewarded with upgraded credit ratings from CRISIL. The elevation in ratings, moving from CRISIL BBB+/Stable to CRISIL A-/Stable, and CRISIL A2 to CRISIL A2+, underscores the company's robust performance metrics, fueled by enhanced profitability and strong revenue growth through long-term contracts.

The ratings reflect ABS Marine's commanding presence in the shipping services industry, buoyed by its partnerships with heavyweights such as ONGC and Schlumberger. The company's impressive financial showing includes a solid ₹505.50 crore bank loan facility, elevated from ₹370.50 crore, and marked performance metrics including a net profit of ₹80.80 crore.

Captain P.B. Narayanan, Managing Director of ABS Marine Limited, expressed satisfaction with the upgraded ratings as a testament to the company’s strategic excellence and operational resilience. As ABS Marine continues to expand its fleet and refine its service offerings, the upgrade further solidifies its credibility with investors and banking partners alike.