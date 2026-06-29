Dollar's Resilient Surge Amid Economic Optimism

The dollar remains strong, nearing a 13-month high, buoyed by optimism over the U.S. economy. Speculation regarding potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes further bolsters its position. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen has weakened significantly, reflecting the global financial shifts in play.

This week, the U.S. job market takes center stage, with economists anticipating 110,000 new jobs added and unemployment holding at 4.3%. Changes in labor data could influence the Fed's monetary strategy, particularly given recent robust payroll reports supporting a hawkish stance.

Globally, attention turns to Iranian-U.S. relations, as technical teams prepare to meet in Doha to solidify an interim peace deal. In the backdrop, currency trends continue fluctuating, with the dollar index experiencing its most substantial monthly increase since July 2025, further challenging narratives of a structural decline.