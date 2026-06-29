Fatal Shooting Mars World Cup Festivities in San Jose

A tragic shooting at San Pedro Square in San Jose left one dead and another critically injured amid World Cup celebrations. The incident, declared a homicide, occurred at a fan zone event. Authorities confirmed no matches were airing at the time as weekend fixtures had concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:08 IST
Fatal Shooting Mars World Cup Festivities in San Jose
A FIFA World Cup 2026 fan zone in the San Francisco Bay Area (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A fatal shooting disrupted World Cup festivities at San Pedro Square, a popular entertainment venue in San Jose, California, on Sunday. The incident resulted in one death and one critically injured individual. The San Jose Police Department is treating it as a homicide and has urged the public to steer clear of the area as investigations continue.

The shooting occurred at a designated fan zone that had been hosting large gatherings for FIFA World Cup 2026 match viewings. Although the region is a host for several tournament matches, authorities clarified that no games were being screened at the time, as the day's lone fixture had concluded earlier.

As the Bay Area welcomes international soccer fans, the United States team has had a mixed performance, with wins against Paraguay and Australia but a loss to Turkey. Despite the setback, the U.S. team managed to top Group D and secured a berth in the tournament's next phase.

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