Drama Unfolds on Day One at Wimbledon 2026

The first day of Wimbledon 2026 was eventful, with notable matches and unexpected exits. Highlights included Roman Safiullin's marathon victory over Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper's withdrawal due to injury. Newcomers like Rafa Jodar made strong debuts, while veterans like Denis Shapovalov faced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Rublev Knocked Out In Marathon Contest World Number Roman Safiullin Knocked Out Th Seed Andrey Rublev After A Battle Lasting Nearly Four Hours Safiullin Won | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:09 IST
Drama Unfolds on Day One at Wimbledon 2026
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The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 presented a thrilling array of matches and dramatic turns. Roman Safiullin, ranked 132nd, stunned by defeating 12th seed Andrey Rublev in a grueling contest lasting nearly four hours, narrowly avoiding defeat by saving two pivotal match points.

Meanwhile, British hopes dimmed slightly as Jack Draper withdrew on the eve of his match against American Taylor Fritz due to injury, following fellow Briton Emma Raducanu's withdrawal. In other matches, rising stars like Rafa Jodar and Learner Tien navigated their way to the second round with impressive victories.

Noteworthy events also included Denis Shapovalov's retirement after an unfortunate crash, granting Pablo Carreno Busta a maiden Wimbledon win. The women's draw saw American Iva Jovic and Swiss Belinda Bencic advance smoothly, adding to the excitement of the opening day.

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